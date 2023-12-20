Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.87 in relation to its previous close of 43.76. However, the company has experienced a 8.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Following a careful analysis of the Zacks Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – Canadian industry, we advise focusing on companies like CNQ and OVV.

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) Right Now?

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.66.

The public float for OVV is 247.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of OVV was 2.84M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

The stock of Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has seen a 8.11% increase in the past week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month, and a -4.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for OVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for OVV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OVV Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.23. In addition, Ovintiv Inc saw -12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Eilers Meghan Nicole, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $41.37 back on Dec 06. After this action, Eilers Meghan Nicole now owns 20,441 shares of Ovintiv Inc, valued at $289,590 using the latest closing price.

NANCE STEVEN W, the Director of Ovintiv Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $43.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that NANCE STEVEN W is holding 24,193 shares at $569,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Equity return is now at value 31.85, with 14.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.