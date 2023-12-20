Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) has surged by 1.52 when compared to previous closing price of 8.47, but the company has seen a 4.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Imagine stocks or funds that pay out their dividends once a month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst awaiting money is reduced by 300% or more! These December U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net gains include: 1. Stocks by yield (79); 2. Stocks by price upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by yield >9.5% (80). Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 12/8/23.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ORC is also noteworthy at 1.79.

The public float for ORC is 52.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.05% of that float. The average trading volume of ORC on December 20, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

The stock of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has seen a 4.48% increase in the past week, with a 16.68% rise in the past month, and a -3.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for ORC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.31% for ORC’s stock, with a -7.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORC Trading at 18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Cauley Robert E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Oct 13. After this action, Cauley Robert E now owns 112,309 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $111,050 using the latest closing price.

Cauley Robert E, the Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Cauley Robert E is holding 97,309 shares at $235,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Equity return is now at value -7.25, with -0.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.