Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Optex Systems Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) has increased by 18.61 when compared to last closing price of 4.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that “Penny stock territory” may be chock full of “fallen angels,” former high-fliers, along with shares in companies with minimal growth prospects, but among the thousands of publicly-traded stocks, there are quite a few up-and-coming penny stocks as well. Although investors in recent years have been burned by low-priced ($5 per share or less) speculative growth plays that failed to live up to expectations, there are names in this category that have reported both revenue and earnings growth in recent years.

Is It Worth Investing in Optex Systems Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) Right Now?

Optex Systems Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPXS is 0.20.

The public float for OPXS is 5.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPXS on December 20, 2023 was 11.14K shares.

OPXS’s Market Performance

OPXS stock saw an increase of 15.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.19% and a quarterly increase of 17.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.67% for OPXS’s stock, with a 36.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPXS Trading at 19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPXS rose by +15.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Optex Systems Holdings Inc saw 65.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPXS starting from Topline Capital Management, LL, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Apr 06. After this action, Topline Capital Management, LL now owns 806,063 shares of Optex Systems Holdings Inc, valued at $44,850 using the latest closing price.

Topline Capital Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of Optex Systems Holdings Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Topline Capital Partners, LP is holding 806,063 shares at $44,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPXS

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 11.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Optex Systems Holdings Inc (OPXS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.