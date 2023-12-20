Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.55 in comparison to its previous close of 1.39, however, the company has experienced a 42.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-19 that As we enter 2024, investors wonder if it will be another volatile year for stocks. Maybe we see some stabilization after 2023’s ups and downs; maybe not.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TOI is also noteworthy at 0.66.

The public float for TOI is 26.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of TOI on December 20, 2023 was 270.32K shares.

TOI’s Market Performance

TOI stock saw a decrease of 42.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.72% and a quarterly a decrease of 14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.98% for Oncology Institute Inc (TOI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for TOI’s stock, with a 55.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares sank -27.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI rose by +42.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5585. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from Shah Mihir, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Shah Mihir now owns 328,122 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $126,989 using the latest closing price.

Hively Brad, the Director of Oncology Institute Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Hively Brad is holding 697,065 shares at $56,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Equity return is now at value -59.88, with -23.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.