Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for ONB is 289.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of ONB was 1.96M shares.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.25 in comparison to its previous close of 16.86, however, the company has experienced a 7.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Old National Bancorp (ONB) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB’s stock has risen by 7.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.90% and a quarterly rise of 15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Old National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for ONB’s stock, with a 17.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Aug 11. After this action, SCUDDER MICHAEL L now owns 215,796 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $840,500 using the latest closing price.

Moran John V, the EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 2,500 shares at $19.85 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Moran John V is holding 2,500 shares at $49,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Equity return is now at value 12.77, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.