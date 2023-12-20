Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has increased by 10.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that There are 19 equity REITs with yields greater than 9%, ranging up to 19%. High dividend yields in REITs are partly due to cheap valuations relative to the broader market. This article will discuss how to assess the underlying fundamentals and potential risks.

Is It Worth Investing in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OPI is at 1.27.

The public float for OPI is 47.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.78% of that float. The average trading volume for OPI on December 20, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

OPI’s Market Performance

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen a 17.77% increase in the past week, with a 30.83% rise in the past month, and a 24.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for OPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.83% for OPI’s stock, with a -3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at 34.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +31.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI rose by +17.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -47.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Equity return is now at value -1.93, with -0.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.