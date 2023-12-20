O-I Glass Inc (OI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) is above average at 6.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.

The public float for OI is 152.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OI on December 20, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

OI) stock’s latest price update

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.77 in relation to its previous close of 15.86. However, the company has experienced a 4.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-15 that PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced the Company will participate in Citi’s 2023 Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

OI’s Market Performance

OI’s stock has risen by 4.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.53% and a quarterly drop of -11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for O-I Glass Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for OI stock, with a simple moving average of -16.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OI Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.35. In addition, O-I Glass Inc saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Lopez Andres Alberto, who sale 76,132 shares at the price of $22.54 back on Jun 07. After this action, Lopez Andres Alberto now owns 1,036,969 shares of O-I Glass Inc, valued at $1,715,756 using the latest closing price.

Lopez Andres Alberto, the President & CEO of O-I Glass Inc, sale 59,174 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Lopez Andres Alberto is holding 1,113,101 shares at $1,303,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Equity return is now at value 22.86, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, O-I Glass Inc (OI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.