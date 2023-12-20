Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NVVE stock has gone down by -14.05%, with a monthly decline of -13.53% and a quarterly plunge of -62.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for Nuvve Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.50% for NVVE’s stock, with a -69.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.84.

The public float for NVVE is 20.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVVE on December 20, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

NVVE) stock’s latest price update

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE)’s stock price has decreased by -6.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a -14.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Eduardo Royes – Investor Relations Gregory Poilasne – Chief Executive Officer David Robson – Chief Financial Officer Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Nuvve Holding Corp.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference today is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -27.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE fell by -15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1620. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp saw -78.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Poilasne Gregory, who purchase 714,000 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Oct 20. After this action, Poilasne Gregory now owns 2,624,314 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp, valued at $99,960 using the latest closing price.

Robson David, the Chief Financial Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp, purchase 357,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Robson David is holding 1,025,958 shares at $49,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Equity return is now at value -141.46, with -77.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.