Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stock Faces 3.53% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, NTR stock has gone up by 8.29%, with a monthly gain of 0.76% and a quarterly plunge of -9.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Nutrien Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.92.

The public float for NTR is 494.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for NTR on December 20, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has increased by 3.69 compared to its previous closing price of 54.94. However, the company has seen a 8.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that While the forward-looking mood for the equities sector may be pivoting in a positive direction, there are still opportunities among undervalued stocks with strong growth potential. Sure, the sector has been characterized by the blistering returns of technology players like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ).

NTR Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.87. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw -21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.