Nucor Corp. (NUE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Nucor Corp. (NUE) has seen a 8.61% increase in the past week, with a 13.46% gain in the past month, and a 14.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for NUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.13% for NUE stock, with a simple moving average of 14.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NUE is 1.65.

The public float for NUE is 244.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUE on December 20, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

NUE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has surged by 2.09 when compared to previous closing price of 174.22, but the company has seen a 8.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that X marked the spot for investors on Monday. Shares of U.S. Steel (NYSE: X ) surged more than 25% on the news that Japan’s Nippon Steel had agreed to buy the iconic Pittsburgh-based steel company for $14.9 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $151 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUE Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.52. In addition, Nucor Corp. saw 34.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Jellison Douglas J, who sale 5,194 shares at the price of $172.92 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jellison Douglas J now owns 139,326 shares of Nucor Corp., valued at $898,151 using the latest closing price.

Needham Daniel R., the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corp., sale 7,002 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Needham Daniel R. is holding 83,101 shares at $1,190,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Equity return is now at value 26.07, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nucor Corp. (NUE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.