Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NMR is 0.66.

The public float for NMR is 3.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMR on December 20, 2023 was 7.27M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) has jumped by 1.94 compared to previous close of 4.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that To lift its performance, Nomura (NMR) aims an additional $100 million of cost cuts in the wholesale banking division.

NMR’s Market Performance

NMR’s stock has risen by 3.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.31% and a quarterly rise of 3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.55% for NMR’s stock, with a 14.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMR Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR saw 19.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR, valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.