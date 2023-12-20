NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The public float for NNN is 181.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.72M shares.

The stock of NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has increased by 1.04 when compared to last closing price of 42.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Dividend growth stocks can provide reliable cash flows and long-term wealth to income investors. In this monthly publication, we screen dividend stocks based on safety, growth, and consistency, which are important for income investors. The five dividend stocks we are touching on today are Altria, Philip Morris International, Manulife Financial Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and NETSTREIT Corp.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN’s stock has risen by 5.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.98% and a quarterly rise of 12.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for NNN REIT Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for NNN’s stock, with a 4.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.99. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Tessitore Christopher Paul, who sale 38,056 shares at the price of $41.68 back on Dec 13. After this action, Tessitore Christopher Paul now owns 140,539 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $1,586,277 using the latest closing price.

Adamo Jonathan, the EVP, Portfolio Operations of NNN REIT Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $39.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Adamo Jonathan is holding 56,450 shares at $159,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Equity return is now at value 9.46, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.