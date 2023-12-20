Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) has surged by 15.32 when compared to previous closing price of 2.50, but the company has seen a 29.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that RGCO, MOD, SAIC, BRSP and NINE have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 8, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.39.

The public float for NINE is 28.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.95% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NINE was 853.52K shares.

NINE’s Market Performance

NINE stock saw an increase of 29.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.71% and a quarterly increase of -30.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.49% for Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.65% for NINE stock, with a simple moving average of -28.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +42.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +31.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc saw -80.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 40,657 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Crombie David now owns 209,075 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc, valued at $187,022 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R. sale 22,221 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 115,725 shares at $103,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.