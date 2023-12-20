Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) Stock Observes -61.11% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has seen a 21.63% increase in the past week, with a 54.94% gain in the past month, and a -23.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for NGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.30% for NGM’s stock, with a -61.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NGM is also noteworthy at 1.22.

The public float for NGM is 44.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. The average trading volume of NGM on December 20, 2023 was 481.55K shares.

NGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) has jumped by 17.78 compared to previous close of 0.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGM Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares surge +48.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGM rose by +21.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7695. In addition, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -81.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGM starting from COLUMN GROUP L P, who purchase 5,840 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Nov 16. After this action, COLUMN GROUP L P now owns 949,862 shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,627 using the latest closing price.

COLUMN GROUP L P, the Director of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,840 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that COLUMN GROUP L P is holding 949,862 shares at $3,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGM

Equity return is now at value -66.33, with -57.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.