News Corp (NWSA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34.

The public float for NWSA is 380.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWSA on December 20, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NWSA) stock’s latest price update

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA)’s stock price has surge by 1.67relation to previous closing price of 23.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-16 that Lachlan Murdoch is now the Chair of News Corporation (NWSA, NWS), replacing his father Rupert, who became Chairman Emeritus. On Friday, the same transition will occur at Fox Corporation (FOXA, FOX), the company that owns Fox News.

NWSA’s Market Performance

News Corp (NWSA) has experienced a 7.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.89% rise in the past month, and a 20.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for NWSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.88% for NWSA stock, with a simple moving average of 21.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWSA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NWSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NWSA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NWSA Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.34. In addition, News Corp saw 30.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Equity return is now at value 1.76, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, News Corp (NWSA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.