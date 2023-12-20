Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STIM is 2.23.

The public float for STIM is 25.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On December 20, 2023, STIM’s average trading volume was 103.37K shares.

The stock of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) has increased by 12.61 when compared to last closing price of 2.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-15 that MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that the management team will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Company is scheduled to present at 2:00 pm Eastern Time the same day via webcast.

STIM’s Market Performance

STIM’s stock has risen by 22.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 81.85% and a quarterly rise of 80.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.91% for Neuronetics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.34% for STIM’s stock, with a 21.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STIM Trading at 70.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares surge +81.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM rose by +22.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Neuronetics Inc saw -64.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from Furlong Stephen, who sale 1,499 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Oct 06. After this action, Furlong Stephen now owns 429,556 shares of Neuronetics Inc, valued at $1,731 using the latest closing price.

MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW, the EVP, GC, CCO and CS of Neuronetics Inc, sale 1,469 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW is holding 383,733 shares at $1,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Equity return is now at value -65.59, with -31.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neuronetics Inc (STIM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.