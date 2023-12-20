Netapp Inc (NTAP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has jumped by 1.04 compared to previous close of 89.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Despite soft macroeconomic conditions, NetApp (NTAP) expects strength in product, and hyper-scaler first-party and marketplace services to cushion revenue performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for NTAP is 205.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on December 20, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

The stock of Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen a 2.76% increase in the past week, with a 16.91% rise in the past month, and a 19.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.13% for NTAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTAP Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.84. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from O’Callahan Elizabeth M, who sale 871 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Dec 11. After this action, O’Callahan Elizabeth M now owns 11,727 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $77,954 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 3,825 shares at $75.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Kurian George is holding 263,811 shares at $289,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Equity return is now at value 70.18, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.