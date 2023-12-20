NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.62.

The public float for VYX is 134.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.85% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VYX was 2.12M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

VYX) stock’s latest price update

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX)’s stock price has plunge by 3.17relation to previous closing price of 15.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-27 that On November 9, 2023, NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX, $16.19, Market Capitalisation: $2.

VYX’s Market Performance

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has experienced a 7.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.11% rise in the past month, and a -3.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for VYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for VYX’s stock, with a 4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VYX Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYX rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.75. In addition, NCR Voyix Corp saw 13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYX starting from Reddy Kevin Michael, who purchase 6,250 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Dec 01. After this action, Reddy Kevin Michael now owns 15,646 shares of NCR Voyix Corp, valued at $100,312 using the latest closing price.

KELLY JAMES G, the Director of NCR Voyix Corp, purchase 32,100 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that KELLY JAMES G is holding 32,100 shares at $497,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYX

Equity return is now at value -6.06, with -0.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.