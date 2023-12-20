Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.65.

The public float for NVTS is 117.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.72% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NVTS was 1.88M shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 8.13. However, the company has seen a 8.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that In the dynamic stock market, the most lucrative opportunities often arise from the unexpected. This article delves into the strategies of three under the radar stocks to watch quietly making waves in their respective industries, poised to unleash substantial growth.

NVTS’s Market Performance

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has experienced a 8.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.18% rise in the past month, and a 13.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.84% for NVTS’s stock, with a 7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVTS Trading at 26.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +15.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corp saw 133.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Saluja Dipender, who sale 43,529 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Dec 15. After this action, Saluja Dipender now owns 6,205,599 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, valued at $357,256 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON RON, the Sr VP, CFO and Treasurer of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that SHELTON RON is holding 306,668 shares at $81,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Equity return is now at value -30.45, with -25.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.