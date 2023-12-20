Navigating the Volatility of BBVA Argentina ADR’s (BBAR) Stock

In the past week, BBAR stock has gone down by -6.51%, with a monthly decline of -1.15% and a quarterly surge of 8.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.36% for BBVA Argentina ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for BBAR’s stock, with a 9.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BBAR is 204.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAR on December 20, 2023 was 856.46K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has increased by 1.37 when compared to last closing price of 5.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – IR Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Carlos Gomez – HSBC Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

BBAR Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 40.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.