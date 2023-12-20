NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) is 4.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NWG is 1.39.

The public float for NWG is 4.44B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On December 20, 2023, NWG’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.07 in relation to its previous close of 5.61. However, the company has experienced a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-15 that Natwest said an independent inquiry has found no evidence that former UKIP leader Nigel Farage’s account with subsidiary Coutts was closed for political reasons. Law firm Travers Smith looked at a sample of 10% of accounts closed at Coutts over the 24 months to 28 July 2023 – some 84 cases According to NatWest, the report “confirms that decision-making was consistent with relevant standards and otherwise appropriate and that there was no evidence of discrimination due to political views or affiliations, or any other protected characteristic”.

NWG’s Market Performance

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has experienced a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.00% rise in the past month, and a -5.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for NWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for NWG’s stock, with a -6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWG Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, NatWest Group Plc ADR saw -12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Equity return is now at value 15.44, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.