Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) has jumped by 2.44 compared to previous close of 6.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84.

The public float for NNOX is 51.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.14% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NNOX was 879.66K shares.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX stock saw an increase of 5.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.66% and a quarterly increase of 10.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.35% for Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.63% for NNOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +18.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Nano X Imaging Ltd saw -3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Equity return is now at value -42.40, with -35.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.