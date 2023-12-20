Myomo Inc (MYO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Myomo Inc (MYO) has seen a 13.83% increase in the past week, with a 58.47% gain in the past month, and a 366.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.33% for MYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.84% for MYO’s stock, with a 311.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55.

The public float for MYO is 20.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYO on December 20, 2023 was 489.00K shares.

MYO) stock’s latest price update

Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.98 in relation to its previous close of 5.05. However, the company has experienced a 13.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Myomo, Inc. (MYO) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MYO Trading at 89.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +54.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +349.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO rose by +14.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +537.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Myomo Inc saw 848.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from KIRK THOMAS F, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Nov 20. After this action, KIRK THOMAS F now owns 136,499 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $155,000 using the latest closing price.

Morris Milton Mayo, the Director of Myomo Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Morris Milton Mayo is holding 77,933 shares at $15,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Equity return is now at value -83.36, with -53.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Myomo Inc (MYO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.