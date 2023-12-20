MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of MPLX LP (MPLX) has gone up by 1.90% for the week, with a 1.42% rise in the past month and a 3.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.01% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.98% for MPLX’s stock, with a 4.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is 10.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPLX is 1.36.

The public float for MPLX is 339.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On December 20, 2023, MPLX’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.33 in relation to its previous close of 36.32. However, the company has experienced a 1.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that MPLX LP continues to reward its unitholders with growing distributions and has appreciated by 10.53% YTD. MLPs, like MPLX, are a strong investment for income generation, especially in the energy infrastructure sector. MPLX’s distribution coverage ratio and record levels of profitability indicate the potential for continued distribution increases and growth in the energy industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPLX Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.12. In addition, MPLX LP saw 10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Equity return is now at value 27.26, with 10.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MPLX LP (MPLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.