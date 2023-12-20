MP Materials Corporation (MP) Stock Observes -14.62% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of MP Materials Corporation (MP) has gone up by 17.76% for the week, with a 13.54% rise in the past month and a -8.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for MP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.30% for MP’s stock, with a -14.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Right Now?

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.47.

The public float for MP is 143.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MP on December 20, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

MP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) has increased by 2.45 when compared to last closing price of 17.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that The rare earth market has suffered from depressed oxide prices due to weaker economic growth. MP Material is however advancing well and is one year ahead of a full integration of its value chain: from the aggregate ore, and oxide NdPr to the magnet. It has the balance sheet to finish its CAPEX cycle and reach full integration: funding is secured.

MP Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +17.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.61. In addition, MP Materials Corporation saw -24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.69 back on May 31. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 126,622 shares of MP Materials Corporation, valued at $103,450 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 121,622 shares at $126,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Equity return is now at value 8.22, with 4.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MP Materials Corporation (MP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.