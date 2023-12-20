Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The public float for MIR is 206.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIR on December 20, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

MIR) stock’s latest price update

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.39 in comparison to its previous close of 10.24, however, the company has experienced a 5.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Alex Gaddy – SVP, Strategy Larry Kingsley – Chairman Tom Logan – CEO Brian Schopfer – CFO Conference Call Participants Joe Ritchie – Goldman Sachs Andy Kaplowitz – Citi Group Chris Moore – CJS Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Mirion Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

MIR’s Market Performance

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has experienced a 5.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.43% rise in the past month, and a 33.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for MIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.90% for MIR’s stock, with a 28.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MIR Trading at 24.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw 55.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Moore Christopher A., who sale 3,430 shares at the price of $7.92 back on May 30. After this action, Moore Christopher A. now owns 32,206 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $27,166 using the latest closing price.

Charterhouse General Partners, the Former 10% Owner of Mirion Technologies Inc., sale 9,786,153 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Charterhouse General Partners is holding 14,960,702 shares at $84,601,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Equity return is now at value -15.78, with -8.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.