MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.24.

The public float for MNSO is 315.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of MNSO was 1.86M shares.

The stock price of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has jumped by 3.39 compared to previous close of 19.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that From monetary policy tightening in 2022 and 2023, the world is moving towards expansionary monetary policies next year. The Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ) expects that central banks globally will cut rates 152 times in 2024.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MNSO’s stock has risen by 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.52% and a quarterly drop of -22.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.75% for MNSO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.29% for the last 200 days.

MNSO Trading at -19.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -28.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR saw 85.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Equity return is now at value 24.95, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.