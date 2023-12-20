MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Stock Showcases 7.69% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, MTG stock has gone up by 5.57%, with a monthly gain of 10.39% and a quarterly surge of 12.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for MGIC Investment Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.69% for MTG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) is above average at 7.84x. The 36-month beta value for MTG is also noteworthy at 1.27.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for MTG is 274.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on December 20, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

MTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has surged by 2.11 when compared to previous closing price of 18.93, but the company has seen a 5.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that MGIC Investment (MTG) stock rallies on the back of higher insurance in force, a decline in loss and claims payments, better housing market fundamentals and prudent capital deployment.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTG Trading at 10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, MGIC Investment Corp saw 48.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corp, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Equity return is now at value 15.33, with 11.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.