Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WNW is 1.30.

The public float for WNW is 16.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WNW on December 20, 2023 was 6.94M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

WNW) stock’s latest price update

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.07 in relation to its previous close of 0.07. However, the company has experienced a 12.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ: WNW ) stock is heading higher on Tuesday as investors pump up the shares before a delisting goes into effect. Meiwu Technology was sent a delisting notice by the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Exchange late last month.

WNW’s Market Performance

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has seen a 12.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.06% decline in the past month and a -33.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.60% for WNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for WNW stock, with a simple moving average of -47.59% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at -11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0787. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd saw -58.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.