MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDVL is 0.77.

The public float for MDVL is 1.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDVL on December 20, 2023 was 5.98K shares.

MDVL) stock’s latest price update

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL)’s stock price has soared by 34.83 in relation to previous closing price of 3.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 112.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-18 that MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL ) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 18, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Steve Halper – Managing Director at LifeSci Advisors Mark Doerr – Chief Executive Officer Ramona Seabaugh – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Lucas Romanski – TD Cowen Operator Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining MedAvail’s 2023 First Quarter Conference Call.

MDVL’s Market Performance

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) has experienced a 112.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 73.91% rise in the past month, and a -43.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.70% for MDVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 106.33% for MDVL’s stock, with a -54.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDVL Trading at 34.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.57%, as shares surge +108.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL rose by +112.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc saw -67.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from Seabaugh Ramona, who sale 303 shares at the price of $5.70 back on Sep 28. After this action, Seabaugh Ramona now owns 1,222 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc, valued at $1,726 using the latest closing price.

Seabaugh Ramona, the Chief Financial Officer of MedAvail Holdings Inc, sale 3,287 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Seabaugh Ramona is holding 18,319 shares at $1,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Equity return is now at value -146.62, with -98.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.