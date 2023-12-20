Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.05relation to previous closing price of 189.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Marsh & McLennan’s (MMC) Oliver Wyman sells its Atlas Software business to Stoch Analytics, aiming to serve its clients better with an independent software company.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is 27.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMC is 0.91.

The public float for MMC is 492.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On December 20, 2023, MMC’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC stock saw a decrease of -6.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.68% for MMC’s stock, with a 1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $192 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMC Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.43. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. saw 13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.17 back on Nov 28. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 58,178 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., valued at $1,000,850 using the latest closing price.

Jones John Jude, the Chief Marketing Officer of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., sale 4,908 shares at $193.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Jones John Jude is holding 7,978 shares at $947,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Equity return is now at value 33.06, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.