Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MFC is 1.08.

The public float for MFC is 1.80B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on December 20, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has surged by 2.99 when compared to previous closing price of 21.07, but the company has seen a 3.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Dividend growth stocks can provide reliable cash flows and long-term wealth to income investors. In this monthly publication, we screen dividend stocks based on safety, growth, and consistency, which are important for income investors. The five dividend stocks we are touching on today are Altria, Philip Morris International, Manulife Financial Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and NETSTREIT Corp.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC’s stock has risen by 3.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.14% and a quarterly rise of 11.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for Manulife Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for MFC’s stock, with a 14.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFC Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.08. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw 21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.