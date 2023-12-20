Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MNKD is at 1.31.

The public float for MNKD is 260.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.76% of that float. The average trading volume for MNKD on December 20, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

The stock of Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) has increased by 4.83 when compared to last closing price of 3.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for MannKind (MNKD) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

MNKD’s Market Performance

MNKD’s stock has risen by 11.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.89% and a quarterly drop of -5.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Mannkind Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.29% for MNKD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNKD Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD rose by +11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Mannkind Corp saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Castagna Michael, who sale 90,482 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Castagna Michael now owns 2,148,665 shares of Mannkind Corp, valued at $361,928 using the latest closing price.

Castagna Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Mannkind Corp, sale 110,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Castagna Michael is holding 2,239,147 shares at $440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.