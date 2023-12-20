Make Informed Decisions with Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Stock Updates

In the past week, SWKS stock has gone up by 4.63%, with a monthly gain of 18.48% and a quarterly surge of 15.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.39% for SWKS’s stock, with a 7.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 18.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.

The public float for SWKS is 159.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWKS on December 20, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 111.27. However, the company has seen a 4.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Skyworks Solutions reported Q3 revenue of $1.219 billion with flat guidance for December at $1.175 to $1.225 billion. The company expects momentum in its mobile business but anticipates continued inventory issues in its broad markets business. Skyworks remains bullish on opportunities in expanding RF content, intelligent IoT devices, vehicle electrification, and high-speed connectivity applications.

SWKS Trading at 16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +17.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.94. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw 22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Durham Karilee A, who sale 3,189 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Durham Karilee A now owns 17,323 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $350,790 using the latest closing price.

Kasnavi Reza, the SVP, Tech. & Manufacturing of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 5,289 shares at $94.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Kasnavi Reza is holding 19,078 shares at $497,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 11.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.