Make Informed Decisions with Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Stock Updates

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has seen a 4.68% increase in the past week, with a 9.97% gain in the past month, and a 14.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.29% for ISRG’s stock, with a 13.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.36.

The public float for ISRG is 349.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for ISRG on December 20, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.22 in relation to its previous close of 328.42. However, the company has experienced a 4.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that The latest trading day saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) settling at $328.42, representing a +1.25% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $318 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at 14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $317.09. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw 26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Johnson Amal M, who sale 9,567 shares at the price of $300.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 11,706 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $2,870,100 using the latest closing price.

Curet Myriam, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc, sale 8,819 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Curet Myriam is holding 189 shares at $2,645,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Equity return is now at value 12.61, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.