Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.95 in comparison to its previous close of 1.06, however, the company has experienced a 14.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-19 that Mainz Biomed N.V. MYNZ recently released the results of its ColoFuture study in the American healthcare market.

The public float for MYNZ is 11.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of MYNZ was 210.90K shares.

MYNZ’s Market Performance

MYNZ’s stock has seen a 14.87% increase for the week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month and a -60.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.23% for Mainz Biomed N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.17% for MYNZ’s stock, with a -68.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MYNZ Trading at -28.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYNZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYNZ rose by +19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1428. In addition, Mainz Biomed N.V. saw -82.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

To sum up, Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.