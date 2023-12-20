Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has jumped by 1.25 compared to previous close of 21.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Magnolia (MGY) expects total D&C capital expenditures for 2023 to be $430 million, with a diluted share count of 207 million in the fourth quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGY is 2.01.

The public float for MGY is 174.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGY on December 20, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

MGY’s stock has seen a 6.88% increase for the week, with a 1.01% rise in the past month and a -2.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.93% for MGY’s stock, with a 1.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGY Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 76,671 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $23,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Equity return is now at value 35.18, with 20.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.