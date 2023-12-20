Macerich Co.’s (MAC) Stock: A 22.42% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Macerich Co. (MAC) has seen a 15.93% increase in the past week, with a 38.25% gain in the past month, and a 32.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for MAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.42% for MAC’s stock, with a 41.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.34.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for MAC is 213.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAC on December 20, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

MAC) stock’s latest price update

Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 15.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Macerich (MAC) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in FFO estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAC Trading at 36.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +37.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +15.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.00. In addition, Macerich Co. saw 38.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Equity return is now at value -12.58, with -4.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Macerich Co. (MAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.