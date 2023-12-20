Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.87.

The public float for LYEL is 123.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.06% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of LYEL was 1.11M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

LYEL) stock’s latest price update

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LYEL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Lyell Immunopharma results from a phase 1 study using LYL797 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory NSCLC and TNBC patients with ROR1 expression expected in the 1st half of 2024. Results from phase 1 study using LYL845 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced melanoma, NSCLC, and colorectal cancer are expected in 2024. Lyell Immunopharma is advancing a 2nd generation CAR-T known as LYL119 and an IND submission for it is expected in 1st half of 2024. It is also advancing a second-generation TIL.

LYEL’s Market Performance

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) has experienced a 5.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.19% rise in the past month, and a 42.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.78% for LYEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.19% for LYEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYEL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LYEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYEL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYEL Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYEL rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8600. In addition, Lyell Immunopharma Inc saw -40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYEL starting from Klausner Richard, who sale 58,020 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Aug 15. After this action, Klausner Richard now owns 930,880 shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc, valued at $132,286 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYEL

Equity return is now at value -25.05, with -21.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.