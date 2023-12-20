LKQ Corp (LKQ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LKQ is 1.28.

The public float for LKQ is 265.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on December 20, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

LKQ) stock’s latest price update

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.36 in comparison to its previous close of 47.11, however, the company has experienced a 5.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that The auto parts specialist posted mixed third quarter results. While it notched a convincing revenue beat, it fell notably short of the consensus analyst profitability estimate.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ Corp (LKQ) has seen a 5.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.88% gain in the past month and a -5.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for LKQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.84% for LKQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.66. In addition, LKQ Corp saw -10.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from MCGARVIE BLYTHE J, who sale 5,564 shares at the price of $46.82 back on Dec 14. After this action, MCGARVIE BLYTHE J now owns 23,880 shares of LKQ Corp, valued at $260,525 using the latest closing price.

Laroyia Varun, the EVP and CEO of LKQ Europe of LKQ Corp, sale 35,000 shares at $45.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Laroyia Varun is holding 153,805 shares at $1,609,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Equity return is now at value 16.95, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LKQ Corp (LKQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.