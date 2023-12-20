Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.09.

The public float for LQDA is 55.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of LQDA was 495.70K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

LQDA) stock’s latest price update

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA)’s stock price has surge by 28.54relation to previous closing price of 7.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 41.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The company will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

LQDA’s Market Performance

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has seen a 41.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 55.92% gain in the past month and a 58.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for LQDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.50% for LQDA’s stock, with a 41.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LQDA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LQDA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on September 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LQDA Trading at 52.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +58.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDA rose by +46.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Liquidia Corp saw 59.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDA starting from Caligan Partners LP, who purchase 1,117,318 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Dec 14. After this action, Caligan Partners LP now owns 11,280,945 shares of Liquidia Corp, valued at $7,999,997 using the latest closing price.

Manning Paul B, the Director of Liquidia Corp, purchase 279,330 shares at $7.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Manning Paul B is holding 279,330 shares at $2,000,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDA

Equity return is now at value -80.52, with -47.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.