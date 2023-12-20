Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LNC stock has gone up by 12.35%, with a monthly gain of 17.03% and a quarterly surge of 6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Lincoln National Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.67% for LNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) Right Now?

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LNC is at 1.80.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for LNC is 167.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for LNC on December 20, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

LNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC) has increased by 1.94 when compared to last closing price of 27.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Lincoln National (LNC) inks a deal with Osaic to divest LFA and LFS and plans to increase its RBC ratio with the transaction proceeds. It also aims to focus more on growing its core businesses.

LNC Trading at 18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +17.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.91. In addition, Lincoln National Corp. saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from KELLY GARY C, who purchase 7,838 shares at the price of $25.52 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY GARY C now owns 15,007 shares of Lincoln National Corp., valued at $200,025 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Equity return is now at value 18.02, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.