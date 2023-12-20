Lichen China Ltd (LICN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for LICN is 6.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LICN on December 20, 2023 was 102.40K shares.

Lichen China Ltd (NASDAQ: LICN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.07 compared to its previous closing price of 2.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

LICN’s Market Performance

Lichen China Ltd (LICN) has seen a 5.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.03% gain in the past month and a 49.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.83% for LICN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.45% for LICN’s stock, with a 18.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICN Trading at 27.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICN rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.65. In addition, Lichen China Ltd saw -46.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lichen China Ltd (LICN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.