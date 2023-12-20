Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has surged by 1.00 when compared to previous closing price of 77.78, but the company has seen a 5.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Liberty Broadband’s discount to NAV has grown to over 30%, while its main asset Charter also looks undervalued. Overall, the total discount to Liberty Broadband’s underlying intrinsic value likely exceeds 50%. Potential near-term catalysts for closing the discount are limited, but patient long-term investors will very likely be rewarded.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Right Now?

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LBRDK is at 1.08.

The public float for LBRDK is 116.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume for LBRDK on December 20, 2023 was 826.46K shares.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

LBRDK’s stock has seen a 5.08% increase for the week, with a -5.72% drop in the past month and a -15.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for Liberty Broadband Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for LBRDK’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.58. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corp saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from WELSH JOHN E III, who sale 4,152 shares at the price of $83.74 back on Nov 15. After this action, WELSH JOHN E III now owns 3,917 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp, valued at $347,672 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President/CEO of Liberty Broadband Corp, sale 1,135 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $104,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Equity return is now at value 7.45, with 4.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.