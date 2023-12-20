LendingClub Corp (LC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has increased by 2.85 when compared to last closing price of 8.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that LendingClub (LC) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Right Now?

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LC is 2.02.

The public float for LC is 105.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LC on December 20, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

LC’s Market Performance

LC stock saw an increase of 28.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 55.76% and a quarterly increase of 35.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.01% for LendingClub Corp (LC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.67% for LC’s stock, with a 18.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LC Trading at 45.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +54.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC rose by +28.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.83. In addition, LendingClub Corp saw -1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Selleck Erin, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.24 back on Oct 31. After this action, Selleck Erin now owns 45,135 shares of LendingClub Corp, valued at $52,425 using the latest closing price.

Morris John C., the Director of LendingClub Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Morris John C. is holding 183,667 shares at $52,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LendingClub Corp (LC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.