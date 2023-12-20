Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: LASE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.84 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Brian Siegel – IR Wayne Tupuola – CEO Jade Barnwell – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Laser Photonics Third Quarter Financial Results and Webcast. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Laser Photonics Corp (NASDAQ: LASE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LASE is 3.75.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for LASE is 3.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LASE on December 20, 2023 was 76.74K shares.

LASE’s Market Performance

LASE stock saw an increase of 15.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 48.65% and a quarterly increase of -34.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.67% for Laser Photonics Corp (LASE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.62% for LASE’s stock, with a -54.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LASE Trading at 16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LASE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.15%, as shares surge +48.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LASE rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9151. In addition, Laser Photonics Corp saw -46.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LASE

Equity return is now at value -39.25, with -36.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Laser Photonics Corp (LASE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.