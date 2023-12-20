L3Harris Technologies Inc’s (LHX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, LHX stock has gone up by 4.90%, with a monthly gain of 13.16% and a quarterly surge of 20.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for L3Harris Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for LHX’s stock, with a 11.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) Right Now?

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LHX is at 0.69.

The public float for LHX is 188.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for LHX on December 20, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

LHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has surged by 0.15 when compared to previous closing price of 209.80, but the company has seen a 4.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that L3Harris (LHX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $240 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LHX Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.58. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw 0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 4,742 shares at the price of $190.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 27,183 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $900,980 using the latest closing price.

ZOISS EDWARD J, the Pres., Space & Airborne Sys. of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 30,077 shares at $173.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that ZOISS EDWARD J is holding 31,923 shares at $5,222,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.