Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) has increased by 7.61 when compared to last closing price of 12.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Kura Oncology is an oncology-focused biotech developing targeted therapies for various forms of cancer with high unmet need. Their pipeline includes ziftomenib for AML, with promising phase 2 results and a potential data readout in 2024. They are also developing tipifarnib for HRAS-mutated HNSCC, with breakthrough therapy designation and positive response rates in early trials.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KURA is also noteworthy at 0.82.

The public float for KURA is 65.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.84% of that float. The average trading volume of KURA on December 20, 2023 was 941.69K shares.

KURA’s Market Performance

KURA stock saw an increase of 19.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.02% and a quarterly increase of 47.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Kura Oncology Inc (KURA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.63% for KURA’s stock, with a 25.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KURA Trading at 42.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +39.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA rose by +19.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc saw 7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from Malley Thomas, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, Malley Thomas now owns 139,557 shares of Kura Oncology Inc, valued at $575,000 using the latest closing price.

DALE STEPHEN, the Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology Inc, sale 9,225 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that DALE STEPHEN is holding 27,675 shares at $128,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

Equity return is now at value -33.65, with -31.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.