Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.01 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that Jorge DiMartino M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and executive vice president of clinical development, and Charles Lin, Ph.D., senior vice president of TRN mapping will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KRON is at 1.86.

The public float for KRON is 37.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.23% of that float. The average trading volume for KRON on December 20, 2023 was 264.11K shares.

KRON’s Market Performance

KRON’s stock has seen a -2.31% decrease for the week, with a 14.41% rise in the past month and a -2.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.22% for Kronos Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for KRON’s stock, with a -12.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KRON Trading at 18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2825. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc saw -21.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from DiMartino Jorge, who sale 17,367 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Dec 12. After this action, DiMartino Jorge now owns 327,255 shares of Kronos Bio Inc, valued at $22,664 using the latest closing price.

Dinsmore Christopher, the Chief Scientific Officer of Kronos Bio Inc, sale 10,032 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Dinsmore Christopher is holding 268,335 shares at $13,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

Equity return is now at value -53.39, with -42.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.