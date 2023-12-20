Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is 131.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRG is 1.34.

The public float for KRG is 217.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On December 20, 2023, KRG’s average trading volume was 1.87M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 22.87. However, the company has seen a 4.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The realm of real estate investment trusts (REITs) has had it incredibly rough in 2023 in contrast to the S&P 500’s double-digit gains. Consequently, this environment makes selecting the best REITs a challenging task.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG’s stock has risen by 4.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.84% and a quarterly rise of 2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Kite Realty Group Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.31% for KRG’s stock, with a 7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRG Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.87. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 21,500 shares at the price of $23.70 back on Dec 14. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 763,314 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $509,550 using the latest closing price.

Kite John A, the Chairman & CEO of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 60,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kite John A is holding 104,121 shares at $1,314,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Equity return is now at value 1.02, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.